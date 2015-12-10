Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 10, 2015 | 8:15am IST

Kids code with Tim Cook

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 10
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 10
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 10
Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 10
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 10
A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 10
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 10
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 10
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 10
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

Next Slideshows

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

09 Dec 2015
Oh Christmas tree

Oh Christmas tree

The smell of 36,000 evergreen trees wafts through Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in rural Virginia.

09 Dec 2015
Boeing's 737 MAX

Boeing's 737 MAX

The first 737 MAX represents the biggest upgrade of the company's top-selling jet in 19 years.

09 Dec 2015
Storm Desmond hits Britain

Storm Desmond hits Britain

Flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power.

08 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast