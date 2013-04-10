Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 11, 2013 | 5:25am IST

Kids day at Augusta

<p>Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 12
<p>Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 12
<p>Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 12
<p>Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 12
<p>Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 12
<p>Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 12
<p>Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 12
<p>Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 12
<p>Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 12
<p>Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 12
<p>Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 12
<p>Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 11, 2013

Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Circus of the alley

Circus of the alley

Next Slideshows

Circus of the alley

Circus of the alley

Every Monday street performers in Sao Paulo gather in an alley to share tricks.

10 Apr 2013
Blue Angels

Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts

10 Apr 2013
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Young ballet dancers audition to get into the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center in New York.

09 Apr 2013
The hunting games

The hunting games

Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...

08 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast