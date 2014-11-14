Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 14, 2014 | 11:25pm IST

Kiev's young cadets

New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 15
About 100 new cadets took part in the oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

About 100 new cadets took part in the oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
About 100 new cadets took part in the oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 15
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 15
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 15
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 15
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 15
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on young military cadets as they take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on young military cadets as they take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on young military cadets as they take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 15
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Riding a fine line

Riding a fine line

Next Slideshows

Riding a fine line

Riding a fine line

If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.

14 Nov 2014
Sterilisation tragedy in Chhattisgarh

Sterilisation tragedy in Chhattisgarh

A dozen women died after undergoing sterilisation surgery at a family-planning "camp" in Chhattisgarh.

14 Nov 2014
Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

13 Nov 2014
Window washers rescued

Window washers rescued

Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.

13 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures