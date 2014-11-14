Kiev's young cadets
New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
About 100 new cadets took part in the oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on young military cadets as they take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Riding a fine line
If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.
Sterilisation tragedy in Chhattisgarh
A dozen women died after undergoing sterilisation surgery at a family-planning "camp" in Chhattisgarh.
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Window washers rescued
Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.