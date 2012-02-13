Killer drink

Hasibur Gayen, 33, who had consumed an adulterated batch of bootleg liquor, is carried by his wife and sister to another room at their house in Sangrampur village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. After two decades of rapid economic growth and rising living standards, millions of Indians have a richer and more varied diet than ever before. But safety standards have struggled to keep pace in a country that still has more poor than anywhere else in the world and where modern supermarkets remain relatively rare. Gayen lost his eyesight and is paralyzed after he consumed illicit liquor, relatives said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri