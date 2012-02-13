Killer drink
Hasibur Gayen, 33, who had consumed an adulterated batch of bootleg liquor, is carried by his wife and sister to another room at their house in Sangrampur village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012.
Hasibur Gayen, 33, who had consumed an adulterated batch of bootleg liquor, is carried by his wife and sister to another room at their house in Sangrampur village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. After two decades of rapid economic growth and rising living standards, millions of Indians have a richer and more varied diet than ever before. But safety standards have struggled to keep pace in a country that still has more poor than anywhere else in the world and where modern supermarkets remain relatively rare. Gayen lost his eyesight and is paralyzed after he consumed illicit liquor, relatives said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hasibur Gayen, 33, who had consumed an adulterated batch of bootleg liquor, closes his eyes after his wife administered eye drops for him inside their house Sangrampur village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hasibur Gayen, 33, who had consumed an adulterated batch of bootleg liquor, has his legs massaged by his wife inside their house in Sangrampur village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members transport the body of their dead relative, who consumed bootleg liquor, on a cycle rickshaw to the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members carry the body of their dead relative, who consumed bootleg liquor, to the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
