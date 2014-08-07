Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 7, 2014 | 11:55pm IST

"Killing Fields" verdict

Soum Rithy (C), who lost his father and three siblings during the Khmer Rouge regime, breaks out in tears and hugs another survivor after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan and former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. A U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia sentenced the two top surviving cadres of the Khmer Rouge regime to life in jail after finding them guilty of crimes against humanity for their roles in the 1970s "killing fields" revolution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Sok Teng, 73, waits with other survivors and relatives of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime to enter the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Buddhist monks arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Torture instruments used by Khmer Rouge are displayed at Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A visitor looks at pictures of victims of Khmer Rouge regime at the former notorious Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A woman holds a karma, a traditional Khmer scarf, as villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Villagers and survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime arrive at the courts to attend the delivery of the verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea appears on a television screen as members of public follow the reading of his verdict at the courts on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Tourists are seen behind a portrait of former Khmer Rouge leader "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, as they read about him at the former notorious Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Former Khmer Rouge President Khieu Samphan is seen on a television screen at the courts on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of the public watch screens as the verdict is delivered on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Soum Rithy, who lost his father and three siblings during Khmer Rouge regime, is escorted as he cries after the verdict on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A photograph hangs on the wall in a room once used as a torture chamber at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
People attend the trial on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Colorful bracelets are left on the fence around one of mass graves at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site where thousands of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime were killed, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A tourist pauses on the bench at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site where thousands of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime were killed on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Messages are left by visitors at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
