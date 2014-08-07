"Killing Fields" verdict
Soum Rithy (C), who lost his father and three siblings during the Khmer Rouge regime, breaks out in tears and hugs another survivor after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan and former Khmer Rouge...more
Sok Teng, 73, waits with other survivors and relatives of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime to enter the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Torture instruments used by Khmer Rouge are displayed at Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A visitor looks at pictures of victims of Khmer Rouge regime at the former notorious Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman holds a karma, a traditional Khmer scarf, as villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers and survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime arrive at the courts to attend the delivery of the verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea appears on a television screen as members of public follow the reading of his verdict at the courts on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists are seen behind a portrait of former Khmer Rouge leader "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, as they read about him at the former notorious Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Khmer Rouge President Khieu Samphan is seen on a television screen at the courts on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Members of the public watch screens as the verdict is delivered on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soum Rithy, who lost his father and three siblings during Khmer Rouge regime, is escorted as he cries after the verdict on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A photograph hangs on the wall in a room once used as a torture chamber at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People attend the trial on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Colorful bracelets are left on the fence around one of mass graves at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site where thousands of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime were killed, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tourist pauses on the bench at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site where thousands of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime were killed on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages are left by visitors at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Lebanon battles militants
Lebanese forces battle the biggest incursion by Islamist militants into Lebanon since Syria's civil war began.
Ukraine on edge
Tension in Ukraine as Russia masses 20,000 combat-ready troops on the border.
Beneath the rubble
Ten-year-old Mahmoud al-Ghol recovers in hospital after surviving an air strike in the Gaza Strip.
Clash over Euromaidan camp
Protesters still camped in Kiev's Independence Square clash with city workers who try to clear away their tents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.