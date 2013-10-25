Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2013 | 9:15pm IST

Kim and Kanye engaged

<p>U.S. singer Kanye West helps his fiancee Kim Kardashian get out of the wrong limousine they boarded after attending Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

U.S. singer Kanye West helps his fiancee Kim Kardashian get out of the wrong limousine they boarded after attending Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, October 25, 2013

U.S. singer Kanye West helps his fiancee Kim Kardashian get out of the wrong limousine they boarded after attending Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 10
<p>Television personality Kim Kardashian's engagement ring is seen as she attends Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Television personality Kim Kardashian's engagement ring is seen as she attends Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, October 25, 2013

Television personality Kim Kardashian's engagement ring is seen as she attends Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 10
<p>U.S. musician Kanye West (L) and companion Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

U.S. musician Kanye West (L) and companion Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, October 25, 2013

U.S. musician Kanye West (L) and companion Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
3 / 10
<p>Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 25, 2013

Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 10
<p>Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 25, 2013

Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 10
<p>Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Friday, October 25, 2013

Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
6 / 10
<p>Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Friday, October 25, 2013

Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
7 / 10
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten more

Friday, October 25, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
8 / 10
<p>Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 25, 2013

Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 10
<p>Singer Kanye West, actresses Milla Jovovich and Kim Kardashian and NFL football player Reggie Bush (L-R) attend the Y-3 Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Singer Kanye West, actresses Milla Jovovich and Kim Kardashian and NFL football player Reggie Bush (L-R) attend the Y-3 Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, October 25, 2013

Singer Kanye West, actresses Milla Jovovich and Kim Kardashian and NFL football player Reggie Bush (L-R) attend the Y-3 Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
On the set of Transformers

On the set of Transformers

Next Slideshows

On the set of Transformers

On the set of Transformers

Shooting for the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" continued in Hong Kong after police arrested a suspected triad member following an attempt to extort...

24 Oct 2013
Paris apartment art

Paris apartment art

Artists from around the world decorate empty apartments inside a nine-storey social housing tower in Paris slated for demolition.

24 Oct 2013
Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities

Michael Jackson regained the title of the highest-earning dead celebrity in the past year, easily surpassing Elvis Presley and cartoonist Charles Schulz,...

24 Oct 2013
The skylines

The skylines

Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.

23 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures