Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 24, 2014 | 10:00am IST

Kim and Kanye in Paris

A bodyguard escorts Kim Kardashian on the street as she visits fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A bodyguard escorts Kim Kardashian on the street as she visits fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
A bodyguard escorts Kim Kardashian on the street as she visits fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 20
A fan takes pictures as Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A fan takes pictures as Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
A fan takes pictures as Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 20
Kim Kardashian arrives for lunch at a restaurant in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian arrives for lunch at a restaurant in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian arrives for lunch at a restaurant in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 20
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 20
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney visit fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney visit fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney visit fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 20
Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 20
Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 20
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 20
Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 20
Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 20
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 20
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 20
Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 20
Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 20
Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 20
Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 20
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 20
Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 20
Mary Jo Shannon (L), grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mary Jo Shannon (L), grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Mary Jo Shannon (L), grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 20
Kylie Jenner leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kylie Jenner leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kylie Jenner leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Blended premiere

Blended premiere

Next Slideshows

Blended premiere

Blended premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood.

23 May 2014
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Caleb Johnson celebrates as the new American Idol during the finale of the show's 13th season.

22 May 2014
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Style and scenes from the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

22 May 2014
Austria's bearded lady

Austria's bearded lady

Drag queen Conchita Wurst is the winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

20 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures