Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2011 | 10:30pm IST

Kim Jong-il: 1942-2011

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves upon his visit to the Songjin Steel Complex in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on April 25, 2011. KCNA did not state expressly the date when the picture was taken. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves upon his visit to the Songjin Steel Complex in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on April 25, 2011. KCNA did not state expressly the date when the picture...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves upon his visit to the Songjin Steel Complex in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on April 25, 2011. KCNA did not state expressly the date when the picture was taken. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
1 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front L) and his son Kim Jong-un (R) talk as they visit Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA/Files</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front L) and his son Kim Jong-un (R) talk as they visit Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front L) and his son Kim Jong-un (R) talk as they visit Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

Close
2 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (3rd L) and his son Kim Jong-un (2nd R) visit the 966 army unit of North Korea to observe its firepower drill in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang December 14, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (3rd L) and his son Kim Jong-un (2nd R) visit the 966 army unit of North Korea to observe its firepower drill in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (3rd L) and his son Kim Jong-un (2nd R) visit the 966 army unit of North Korea to observe its firepower drill in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang December 14, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
3 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves from his car after meeting Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev at the "Sosnovyi Bor" military garrison in Siberia's Buryatia region August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves from his car after meeting Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev at the "Sosnovyi Bor" military garrison in Siberia's Buryatia region August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves from his car after meeting Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev at the "Sosnovyi Bor" military garrison in Siberia's Buryatia region August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
4 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) waves during his visit to the Heechon power plant at the undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on January 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) waves during his visit to the Heechon power plant at the undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on January 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) waves during his visit to the Heechon power plant at the undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on January 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
5 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang April 7, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang April 7, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang April 7, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
6 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
7 / 25
<p>A picture shows a painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong il (R) and his father Kim Il Sung in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A picture shows a painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong il (R) and his father Kim Il Sung in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

A picture shows a painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong il (R) and his father Kim Il Sung in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
8 / 25
<p>The central general meeting, celebrating the 18th anniversary of the election of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, is held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang April 8, 2011, in this picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

The central general meeting, celebrating the 18th anniversary of the election of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, is held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang April 8, 2011, in this...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

The central general meeting, celebrating the 18th anniversary of the election of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, is held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang April 8, 2011, in this picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
9 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) looks at gifts from China's Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu (4th L) as Kim Jong-un (R), youngest son of Kim Jong-il, looks on in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency February 15, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) looks at gifts from China's Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu (4th L) as Kim Jong-un (R), youngest son of Kim Jong-il, looks on in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) looks at gifts from China's Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu (4th L) as Kim Jong-un (R), youngest son of Kim Jong-il, looks on in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency February 15, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
10 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits the newly built State Theatre with other officials in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency October 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits the newly built State Theatre with other officials in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency October 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits the newly built State Theatre with other officials in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency October 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
11 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a newly built home at Liberation Mountain in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 26, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a newly built home at Liberation Mountain in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 26, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a newly built home at Liberation Mountain in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 26, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
12 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th L) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (3rd R) visit the construction site of Huichon Power Station in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th L) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (3rd R) visit the construction site of Huichon Power Station in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA more

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th L) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (3rd R) visit the construction site of Huichon Power Station in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
13 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il claps during a mass rally in Hamhung Square to celebrate the completion of the February 8 Vinalon Complex in Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province March 6, 2010 in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on March 7, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il claps during a mass rally in Hamhung Square to celebrate the completion of the February 8 Vinalon Complex in Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province March 6, 2010 in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il claps during a mass rally in Hamhung Square to celebrate the completion of the February 8 Vinalon Complex in Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province March 6, 2010 in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on March 7, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
14 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il smiles during a visit to Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev/Files</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il smiles during a visit to Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev/Files

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il smiles during a visit to Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev/Files

Close
15 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves during his visit to a construction site of the Heechon Power Plant at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA April 18, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves during his visit to a construction site of the Heechon Power Plant at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA April 18, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves during his visit to a construction site of the Heechon Power Plant at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA April 18, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
16 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the 593 Military Unit's Commander School at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 21, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the 593 Military Unit's Commander School at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 21, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the 593 Military Unit's Commander School at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 21, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
17 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits a chicken factory in North Pyongan province in North Korea, in this undated picture released on November 1, 2009 by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits a chicken factory in North Pyongan province in North Korea, in this undated picture released on November 1, 2009 by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits a chicken factory in North Pyongan province in North Korea, in this undated picture released on November 1, 2009 by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
18 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il shows his ballot during the 12th Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, April 9, 2009 in this frame grab taken from footage released by KRT. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il shows his ballot during the 12th Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, April 9, 2009 in this frame grab taken from footage released by KRT. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il shows his ballot during the 12th Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, April 9, 2009 in this frame grab taken from footage released by KRT. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
19 / 25
<p>North Korean President Kim Jong-il looks from a limousine window as he leaves Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE </p>

North Korean President Kim Jong-il looks from a limousine window as he leaves Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean President Kim Jong-il looks from a limousine window as he leaves Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE

Close
20 / 25
<p>North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il (R) and South Korea's President Roh Moo-hyun pose after they exchanged the joint statement in Pyongyang October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Korea Pool </p>

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il (R) and South Korea's President Roh Moo-hyun pose after they exchanged the joint statement in Pyongyang October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il (R) and South Korea's President Roh Moo-hyun pose after they exchanged the joint statement in Pyongyang October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Close
21 / 25
<p>North Korean Leader Kim Jong-il (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright look at each other as they meet at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang October 23, 2000. REUTERS/Handout</p>

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-il (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright look at each other as they meet at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang October 23, 2000. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-il (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright look at each other as they meet at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang October 23, 2000. REUTERS/Handout

Close
22 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) inspects a farm of the Korean People's Army Unit 534 in an undisclosed location in North Korea in mid-August in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) inspects a farm of the Korean People's Army Unit 534 in an undisclosed location in North Korea in mid-August in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) inspects a farm of the Korean People's Army Unit 534 in an undisclosed location in North Korea in mid-August in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Close
23 / 25
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il inspects a Korean People's Army unit in an undisclosed mountainous area in North Korea in mid-August, seen in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il inspects a Korean People's Army unit in an undisclosed mountainous area in North Korea in mid-August, seen in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il inspects a Korean People's Army unit in an undisclosed mountainous area in North Korea in mid-August, seen in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Close
24 / 25
<p>A picture of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (C), his first wife Kim Jong-suk (R) and his son Kim Jong-il, is displayed at the Unification Hall at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A picture of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (C), his first wife Kim Jong-suk (R) and his son Kim Jong-il, is displayed at the Unification Hall at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, December 19, 2011

A picture of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (C), his first wife Kim Jong-suk (R) and his son Kim Jong-il, is displayed at the Unification Hall at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Handout

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
North Korea mourns Kim Jong-il's death

North Korea mourns Kim Jong-il's death

Next Slideshows

North Korea mourns Kim Jong-il's death

North Korea mourns Kim Jong-il's death

The North Korean leader was revered at home by a propaganda machine that turned him into a demi-god and vilified in the West as a temperamental tyrant.

19 Dec 2011
Tying the knot

Tying the knot

A selection of photos featuring a mass marriage ceremony where 101 couples from across India exchanged wedding vows.

18 Dec 2011
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Dec 2011
Clashes in Cairo

Clashes in Cairo

Egypt sees its worst violence since the start of the election.

17 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast