Kim Jong-il's Funeral
A uniformed man tries to control crowds attending the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Military personnel react during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Crowds attend the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Crowds attend the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Uniformed personnel stand in formation outside the Kumsusan Memorial Palace during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong-un and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters...more
Kim Jong-un (5th L) and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (4th L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. ...more
Uniformed personnel stand in formation outside the Kumsusan Memorial Palace during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
South Koreans watch a TV broadcasting the funeral for the late North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il which is held in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
