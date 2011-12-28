Edition:
Kim Jong-il's Funeral

<p>A uniformed man tries to control crowds attending the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Military personnel react during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Crowds attend the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Crowds attend the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Uniformed personnel stand in formation outside the Kumsusan Memorial Palace during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Kim Jong-un and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Kim Jong-un (5th L) and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (4th L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>Uniformed personnel stand in formation outside the Kumsusan Memorial Palace during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

<p>South Koreans watch a TV broadcasting the funeral for the late North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il which is held in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

