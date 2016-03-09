Kim Jong Un, military man
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he guides a test fire of a new multiple launch rocket system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 4, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he guides a test fire of a new multiple launch rocket system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 4, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the test-fire of an anti-tank guided weapon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 27, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 16,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 16,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks at the latest combat and technical equipment, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People's Army, during his visit to the unit March 24, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honoured with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 22,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 5, 2014....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds as he provides field guidance to the flight drill of female pilots of pursuit planes of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in this photo taken June 2, 2013 and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a long-range artillery sub-unit of the Korean People's Army Unit 641, whose mission is to strike Baengnyeong Island of South Korea in the western sector of the front line March 11, 2013 in this picture released...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves while in a boat during his visit to the Wolnae Islet Defence Detachment in the western sector of the front line, which is near Baengnyeong Island of South Korea March 11, 2013 in this picture released by the...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a military unit on an island in the southwest of Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang August 18, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
