Kim Jong-un on tour
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un walks through an exhibit during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2,...more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un walks through an exhibit during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un sits beside a fountain during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013....more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un sits beside a fountain during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in this photo taken June 2, 2013 and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 3, 2013....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in this photo taken June 2, 2013 and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and his wife Ri Sol-ju sit during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and his wife Ri Sol-ju sit during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (bottom R) visits Ma-jeon Beach in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (bottom R) visits Ma-jeon Beach in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with us forever". REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un inspects apartment houses for scientists under construction in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un inspects apartment houses for scientists under construction in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front R) visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front R) visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) smiles as he gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under the Korean People's Army Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 28, 2013.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) smiles as he gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under the Korean People's Army Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 28, 2013.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
