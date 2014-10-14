Kim Jong Un re-appears
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo October 14, 2014. Kim, shown using a cane for support, re-appeared in state media after a lengthy public absence that...more
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo released October 14, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo released October 14, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in an undated photo released June 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket in a photo released in August 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il in a photo released July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in a photo released April 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang in a photo released May 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory in a photo released August 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union in a photo released June 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in a photo released January 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army in a still image released April 2013. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang in a photo released July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang in a photo released June 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region in a photo released December 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang, in a photo released March 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released June 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in an undated photo released July 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447 in a photo released May 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
