Kim Jong Un style
Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this photo released August 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly-built Medical Oxygen Factory in this undated photo released September 15, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Kim Jong Un gives guidance during his visit to various fields of Samjiyon County in this undated photo released November 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un is hugged by children during his visit to Samjiyon County in this undated photo released November 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kosan Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released September 18, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon County in this undated photo released November 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un attends the 3rd Meeting of Activists in Fisheries under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released December 29, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un takes part in a photo session with the participants of the 6th Congress of the Democratic Women's Union of Korea in this undated photo released November 22, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this photo released June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire and landing exercises in this photo released February 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at documents during a visit to a construction site of a resort for scientists in this photo released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the January 18 General Machinery Plant in this photo released December 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects an armored vehicle in this still image taken from video at an unknown location released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this photo released August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives�field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un addresses commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released April 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles while sitting during a visit to inspect the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released November 14, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
India's cash crunch
Indians face cash crunch following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation
Itsy bitsy masking tape bikini
Brazilian women in search of the perfect bikini tan line, or 'marquinha,' fashion tiny tanning suits out of black tape.
Flight of the monarchs
Millions of eastern North American monarch butterflies migrate in winter to the mountainous Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary in Mexico.
French Spiderman scales Spanish skyscraper
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.