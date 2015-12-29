Kim Jong Un style
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this photo released August 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un attends the 3rd Meeting of Activists in Fisheries under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released December 29, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this photo released June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un has a photo session with participants in the second meeting of KPA logistic personnel in this photo released December 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire and landing exercises in this photo released February 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory in this photo released August 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at documents during a visit to a construction site of a resort for scientists in this photo released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the January 18 General Machinery Plant in this photo released December 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this photo released August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Jongsong Pharmaceutical General Factory, in this photo released November 8, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un addresses commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released April 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this photo released March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives�field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the KPA Unit 169 in this picture released January 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital under construction in this photo released July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects an armored vehicle in this still image taken from video at an unknown location released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong Un smiles as he watches a firing contest of anti-aircraft artillery personnel in this photo released June 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles while sitting during a visit to inspect the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released November 14, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Modi in Afghanistan
Snapshots of PM Modi's visit to Kabul.
Modi in Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise stopover in Pakistan to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif.
India this week
Some of the best pictures from India.
Modi in Moscow
Narendra Modi makes his first bilateral trip to Russia after being elected prime minister.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.