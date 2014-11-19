Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 20, 2014 | 2:05am IST

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.
Close
1 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
2 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
3 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
4 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
5 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
6 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.
Close
7 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
8 / 24
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
9 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
10 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
11 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
12 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
13 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
14 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.
Close
15 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.
Close
16 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
17 / 24
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
18 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
19 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
20 / 24
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.
Close
21 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
22 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".
Close
23 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

Next Slideshows

Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

The workers who salvage valuable materials from India's waste.

20 Nov 2014
Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.

19 Nov 2014
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

19 Nov 2014
Modi in Australia

Modi in Australia

Narendra Modi is on his first trip to Australia after becoming India's prime minister.

18 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast