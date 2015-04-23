Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2015

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. Photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Maximum City

Maximum City

Next Slideshows

Maximum City

Maximum City

Renting apartments in India's financial capital Mumbai.

23 Apr 2015
Ultimate warriors

Ultimate warriors

Thirty-eight elite anti-terror teams from 18 countries are participating in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition to test their military skills.

23 Apr 2015
Israel remembers

Israel remembers

Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers and celebrates independence.

23 Apr 2015
Salvador prison gang transfer

Salvador prison gang transfer

El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.

23 Apr 2015

