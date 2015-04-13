Kimye in the Holy Land

Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera), husband of U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian, walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, early April 13, 2015. Towards the end of a...more

Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera), husband of U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian, walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, early April 13, 2015. Towards the end of a free concert he was performing in Yerevan, West decided to dive into the city's Swan Lake and dozens of his fans followed suit. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

