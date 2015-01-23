Edition:
King Abdullah: 1924-2015

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2007
President Barack Obama meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2010
Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Royal Palace in Jeddah September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah speaks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Riyadh airport March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2009
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks with French President Francois Hollande after their meeting at the Saudi Royal palace in Riyadh December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2013
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud waits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at his desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud talk before a meeting at the King's desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah attends the opening session of the Arab summit in Doha March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2009
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah review a military guard of honor at the Chancellery in Berlin November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2007
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah chats with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on his arrival at Riyadh airport January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2009
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Bin Abdelaziz hold hands with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a dinner prior to the start of the General Assembly Meeting of the Culture of Peace, at United Nations Headquarters, in New York, November 11, 2008. REUTERS/UN Photo/Evan Schneider/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2008
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) is pictured after receiving the "King Faisal International Prize" from Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah walks next to Spain's King Juan Carlos after his arrival at Madrid's Barajas airport July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zipi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2008
President George W. Bush sips his tea with Saudi King Abdullah during his visit to Al Janadriyah Farm in Al Janadriyah, Saudi Arabia January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2008
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah rides in a carriage as he leaves Horse Guards, London, after a ceremonial welcome October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2007
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah prays with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at Kaabah in Mecca December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London October 30, 2007. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2007
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah is greeted by Pope Benedict XVI on his arrival for their meeting at the Vatican November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2007
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Abdul Aziz walks past Malaysian Royal Guards after an official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
King Abdullah waves as he arrives to open a conference in Riyadh, Feburary 5, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
