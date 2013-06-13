Kiribati, gone in 60 years
North and South Tarawa are seen from the air in the central Pacific Island nation of Kiribati, May 23, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. REUTERS/David Gray
North and South Tarawa are seen from the air in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati, May 23, 2013. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. REUTERS/David Gray
The wreckage of a ship lies in water near Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A boat sits on a reef-mud flat close to a lagoon at South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Young boys cover each other in reef-mud near the village of Ambo on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman uses a fork to dig for shellfish on the reef-mud flats of a lagoon at South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy covered in reef-mud reacts as he stands with other boys in the village of Ambo on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A dog sits in the shade of a mangrove tree as a woman uses a fork to dig for shellfish on the reef-mud flats of a lagoon located at South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A baby lies on a bed in the maternity ward of the Nawerewere Hospital on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Children run through the village of Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman prepares to feed a patient on a bed, placed outside due to lack of space, at the Nawerewere Hospital on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the congregation stand outside the church on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A man sleeps in a hammock above graves in the village of Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
An abandoned house that is affected by seawater during high-tides stands next to a small lagoon near the village of Tangintebu on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl stands on a World War Two Japanese bunker, which is being used as a pigsty, next to her home in the village of Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl sits on a log next to the roots of a tree, which have been exposed as a result of high-tides, near the village of Teaoraereke on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A toy bear sits next to a battery storing solar power in the home of Binata Pinata on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy builds a small sand embankment on a beach next to his home in the village of Taborio located on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A pregnant woman sits inside her small hut as a boy sits on the steps below in the village of Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy washes himself with water from a well outside his home in the village of Antebuka located on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman sits on a grave in a graveyard located near the town of Bairiki on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A villager wades through a small lagoon, which at high-tide laps at the base of homes, near the village of Tangintebu on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A sign misspelling the word "Chinese" is seen above the door of a restaurant in the village of Ambo located on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A man lowers a tin into a well to collect water in the village of Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A full moon rises as a young boy stands in the doorway of a shop called the Sunrise Store located in the village of Ambo located on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy stands on top of an old World War Two gun, used by the Japanese, near the village of Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A man swims next to a manmade wall built to protect the island from rising tides near the village of Eita on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Locals stand on a causeway, which allows travel between the atolls of South Tarawa, near the town of Bairiki in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Rubbish lies at a dumping ground on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Newly made sandbags sit on a wall on a causeway that connects the town of Bairiki and Betio on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A fisherman wades in shallow water at the shoreline near the village of Tangintebu on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Huts built by Binata Pinata and her husband Kaibakia are seen above the tidal mark on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 33 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
A boat sits on the reef-mud at low-tide near a manmade wall in the village of Eita located on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 32 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 36 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Storm clouds gather above the small huts and tower on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. The tower used to mark the centre of the islet, but shifting sand over the years has pushed the tower further into the lagoon. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 35 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
A boat floats in the lagoon near Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 34 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock underneath an old tower as she waits for her husband Kaibakia to hand her the fish he is catching, on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. The tower used to mark the centre of the islet, but shifting sand over the years has pushed the tower further into the lagoon. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 37 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Kaibakia Pinata holds the fish he caught in his nets off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 39 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Shifting sands are seen as Kaibakia Pinata walks from his huts to cast his fishing nets on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 38 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Binata Pinata checks the roof of her home as a storm approaches Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 40 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
Binata Pinata scales a fish her husband Kaibakia caught, as she sits in the sea just off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 41 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
A storm approaches as Binata Pinata and her husband Kaibakia walk back to their huts after fishing on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 42 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES
