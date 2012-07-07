Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 7, 2012 | 10:50am IST

Kissing Day

<p>A couple kiss in front of the ancient Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A couple kiss in front of the ancient Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A couple kiss in front of the ancient Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

1 / 13
<p>A relative kisses the face of a Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim before his departure for Mecca, in Srinagar October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A relative kisses the face of a Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim before his departure for Mecca, in Srinagar October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A relative kisses the face of a Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim before his departure for Mecca, in Srinagar October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2 / 13
<p>Participants kiss during in Queer Azaadi, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Participants kiss during in Queer Azaadi, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Participants kiss during in Queer Azaadi, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

3 / 13
<p>A couple kisses at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A couple kisses at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A couple kisses at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

4 / 13
<p>A snake charmer kisses a poisonous snake during the "Jhapan" festival in Bishanupur, about 200 km (124 miles) west from Kolkata, August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

A snake charmer kisses a poisonous snake during the "Jhapan" festival in Bishanupur, about 200 km (124 miles) west from Kolkata, August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A snake charmer kisses a poisonous snake during the "Jhapan" festival in Bishanupur, about 200 km (124 miles) west from Kolkata, August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

5 / 13
<p>A Tibetan woman kisses her child on a street in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh state, March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

A Tibetan woman kisses her child on a street in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh state, March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A Tibetan woman kisses her child on a street in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh state, March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

6 / 13
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman kisses the forehead of her son after his graduation ceremony into the Indian armed forces at a camp in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on January 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim woman kisses the forehead of her son after his graduation ceremony into the Indian armed forces at a camp in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on January 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A Kashmiri Muslim woman kisses the forehead of her son after his graduation ceremony into the Indian armed forces at a camp in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on January 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

7 / 13
<p>A Muslim boy kisses his brother after prayers in Calcutta on December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

A Muslim boy kisses his brother after prayers in Calcutta on December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A Muslim boy kisses his brother after prayers in Calcutta on December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

8 / 13
<p>A Catholic nun of the Missionaries of Charity kisses the hand of a bronze statue of Mother Teresa on the fourth anniversary of her death in Calcutta on September 5, 2001. REUTERS</p>

A Catholic nun of the Missionaries of Charity kisses the hand of a bronze statue of Mother Teresa on the fourth anniversary of her death in Calcutta on September 5, 2001. REUTERS

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A Catholic nun of the Missionaries of Charity kisses the hand of a bronze statue of Mother Teresa on the fourth anniversary of her death in Calcutta on September 5, 2001. REUTERS

9 / 13
<p>A pair of parrots kiss each other in Chandigarh February 14, 2004. REUTERS</p>

A pair of parrots kiss each other in Chandigarh February 14, 2004. REUTERS

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A pair of parrots kiss each other in Chandigarh February 14, 2004. REUTERS

10 / 13
<p>A young couple display affection at the seaside during a rainy day in Bombay, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A young couple display affection at the seaside during a rainy day in Bombay, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A young couple display affection at the seaside during a rainy day in Bombay, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

11 / 13
<p>Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

12 / 13
<p>A couple sits near a sea front during rainfall in Mumbai August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

A couple sits near a sea front during rainfall in Mumbai August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A couple sits near a sea front during rainfall in Mumbai August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

13 / 13
Style file

Style file

