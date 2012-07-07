Kissing Day
A couple kiss in front of the ancient Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative kisses the face of a Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim before his departure for Mecca, in Srinagar October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Participants kiss during in Queer Azaadi, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A couple kisses at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A snake charmer kisses a poisonous snake during the "Jhapan" festival in Bishanupur, about 200 km (124 miles) west from Kolkata, August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A Tibetan woman kisses her child on a street in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh state, March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A Kashmiri Muslim woman kisses the forehead of her son after his graduation ceremony into the Indian armed forces at a camp in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on January 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Muslim boy kisses his brother after prayers in Calcutta on December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A Catholic nun of the Missionaries of Charity kisses the hand of a bronze statue of Mother Teresa on the fourth anniversary of her death in Calcutta on September 5, 2001. REUTERS
A pair of parrots kiss each other in Chandigarh February 14, 2004. REUTERS
A young couple display affection at the seaside during a rainy day in Bombay, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A couple sits near a sea front during rainfall in Mumbai August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
