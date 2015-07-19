Edition:
KKK members rally

A supporter for the Ku Klux Klan and the Confederate flag yells at opposing demonstrators during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group planned overlapping demonstrations on Saturday outside the South Carolina State House, where state officials removed the Confederate battle flag last week. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Protestors yell at the Ku Klux Klan as the march leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A Ku Klux Klan supporter marches as he is flanked by a police officer during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015.REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Anti-Ku Klux Klan protestors stand on the stops of the statehouse during a rally for the Black Educators for Justice in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Ku Klux Klan supporters yell at opposing groups as they wave Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he listens to the crowd while carrying a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A supporter of the Ku Klux Klan is seen with his tattoos during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Protestors against the Ku Klux Klan tear a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gesture as he yells holding a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A couple of men against the Ku Klux Klan attempt to burn part of a Confederate flag after they stole it from members of the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells as he flies a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Police move in to contain protesters against the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A South Carolina State Trooper yells for protesters to get back after a member of the Ku Klux Klan crashed into a light pole while leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Protesters yell at a group of Ku Klux Klan supporters during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
