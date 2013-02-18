Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 18, 2013 | 10:50pm IST

Know your presidents

<p>George Washington, who served from 1789-1797. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

George Washington, who served from 1789-1797. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

George Washington, who served from 1789-1797. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
1 / 43
<p>John Adams, who served from 1797-1801. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

John Adams, who served from 1797-1801. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

John Adams, who served from 1797-1801. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
2 / 43
<p>Thomas Jefferson, who served from 1801-1809. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Thomas Jefferson, who served from 1801-1809. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Thomas Jefferson, who served from 1801-1809. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
3 / 43
<p>James Madison, who served from 1809-1817. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

James Madison, who served from 1809-1817. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

James Madison, who served from 1809-1817. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
4 / 43
<p>James Monroe, who served from 1817-1825. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

James Monroe, who served from 1817-1825. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

James Monroe, who served from 1817-1825. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
5 / 43
<p>John Quincy Adams, who served from 1825-1829. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

John Quincy Adams, who served from 1825-1829. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

John Quincy Adams, who served from 1825-1829. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
6 / 43
<p>Andrew Jackson, who served from 1829-1837. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Andrew Jackson, who served from 1829-1837. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Andrew Jackson, who served from 1829-1837. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
7 / 43
<p>Martin Van Buren, who served from 1837-1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Martin Van Buren, who served from 1837-1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Martin Van Buren, who served from 1837-1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
8 / 43
<p>William Henry Harrison, who served in 1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

William Henry Harrison, who served in 1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

William Henry Harrison, who served in 1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
9 / 43
<p>John Tyler, who served from 1841-1845. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

John Tyler, who served from 1841-1845. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

John Tyler, who served from 1841-1845. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
10 / 43
<p>James K. Polk, who served from 1845-1849. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

James K. Polk, who served from 1845-1849. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

James K. Polk, who served from 1845-1849. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
11 / 43
<p>Zachary Taylor, who served from 1849-1850. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Zachary Taylor, who served from 1849-1850. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Zachary Taylor, who served from 1849-1850. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
12 / 43
<p>Millard Fillmore, who served from 1850-1853. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Millard Fillmore, who served from 1850-1853. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Millard Fillmore, who served from 1850-1853. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
13 / 43
<p>Franklin Pierce, who served from 1853-1857. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Franklin Pierce, who served from 1853-1857. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Franklin Pierce, who served from 1853-1857. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
14 / 43
<p>James Buchanan, who served from 1857-1861. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

James Buchanan, who served from 1857-1861. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

James Buchanan, who served from 1857-1861. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
15 / 43
<p>Abraham Lincoln, who served from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Abraham Lincoln, who served from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Abraham Lincoln, who served from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
16 / 43
<p>Andrew Johnson, who served from 1865-1869. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Andrew Johnson, who served from 1865-1869. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Andrew Johnson, who served from 1865-1869. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
17 / 43
<p>Ulysses S. Grant, who served from 1869-1877. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout</p>

Ulysses S. Grant, who served from 1869-1877. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout

Monday, February 18, 2013

Ulysses S. Grant, who served from 1869-1877. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout

Close
18 / 43
<p>Rutherford B. Hayes, who served from 1877-1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Rutherford B. Hayes, who served from 1877-1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Rutherford B. Hayes, who served from 1877-1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
19 / 43
<p>James A. Garfield, who served in 1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

James A. Garfield, who served in 1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

James A. Garfield, who served in 1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
20 / 43
<p>Chester A. Arthur, who served from 1881-1885. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Chester A. Arthur, who served from 1881-1885. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Chester A. Arthur, who served from 1881-1885. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
21 / 43
<p>Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
22 / 43
<p>Benjamin Harrison, who served from 1889-1893. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Benjamin Harrison, who served from 1889-1893. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Benjamin Harrison, who served from 1889-1893. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
23 / 43
<p>William McKinley, who served from 1897-1901. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

William McKinley, who served from 1897-1901. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

William McKinley, who served from 1897-1901. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
24 / 43
<p>Theodore Roosevelt, who served from 1901-1909. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Theodore Roosevelt, who served from 1901-1909. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Theodore Roosevelt, who served from 1901-1909. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
25 / 43
<p>William Howard Taft, who served from 1909-1913. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

William Howard Taft, who served from 1909-1913. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

William Howard Taft, who served from 1909-1913. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
26 / 43
<p>Woodrow Wilson, who served from 1913-1921. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Woodrow Wilson, who served from 1913-1921. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Woodrow Wilson, who served from 1913-1921. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
27 / 43
<p>Warren G. Harding, who served from 1921-1923. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Warren G. Harding, who served from 1921-1923. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Warren G. Harding, who served from 1921-1923. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
28 / 43
<p>Calvin Coolidge, who served from 1923-1929. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Calvin Coolidge, who served from 1923-1929. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Calvin Coolidge, who served from 1923-1929. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
29 / 43
<p>Herbert Hoover, who served from 1929-1933. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Herbert Hoover, who served from 1929-1933. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Herbert Hoover, who served from 1929-1933. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
30 / 43
<p>Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served from 1933-1945. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served from 1933-1945. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served from 1933-1945. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
31 / 43
<p>Harry S. Truman, who served from 1945-1953. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Harry S. Truman, who served from 1945-1953. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Harry S. Truman, who served from 1945-1953. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
32 / 43
<p>Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served from 1953-1961. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served from 1953-1961. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served from 1953-1961. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
33 / 43
<p>John F. Kennedy, who served from 1961-1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

John F. Kennedy, who served from 1961-1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

John F. Kennedy, who served from 1961-1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
34 / 43
<p>Lyndon B. Johnson, who served from 1963-1969. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Lyndon B. Johnson, who served from 1963-1969. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Lyndon B. Johnson, who served from 1963-1969. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
35 / 43
<p>Richard M. Nixon, who served from 1969-1974. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Richard M. Nixon, who served from 1969-1974. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Richard M. Nixon, who served from 1969-1974. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
36 / 43
<p>Gerald R. Ford, who served from 1974-1977. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Gerald R. Ford, who served from 1974-1977. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Gerald R. Ford, who served from 1974-1977. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
37 / 43
<p>Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977-1981. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977-1981. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Monday, February 18, 2013

Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977-1981. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Close
38 / 43
<p>Ronald Reagan, who served from 1981- 1989. REUTERS/Files</p>

Ronald Reagan, who served from 1981- 1989. REUTERS/Files

Monday, February 18, 2013

Ronald Reagan, who served from 1981- 1989. REUTERS/Files

Close
39 / 43
<p>George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989 - 1993. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum</p>

George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989 - 1993. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Monday, February 18, 2013

George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989 - 1993. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Close
40 / 43
<p>Bill Clinton, who served from 1993 - 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Bill Clinton, who served from 1993 - 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, February 18, 2013

Bill Clinton, who served from 1993 - 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
41 / 43
<p>George W. Bush, who served from 2001 - 2009. REUTERS/Files</p>

George W. Bush, who served from 2001 - 2009. REUTERS/Files

Monday, February 18, 2013

George W. Bush, who served from 2001 - 2009. REUTERS/Files

Close
42 / 43
<p>Barack Obama, who served from 2009 - present. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama, who served from 2009 - present. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, February 18, 2013

Barack Obama, who served from 2009 - present. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
The Pole of Cold

The Pole of Cold

Next Slideshows

The Pole of Cold

The Pole of Cold

Photographer Maxim Shemetov spends two weeks in the extreme environment of the Oymyakon valley in northeast Russia, where the coldest temperatures in the...

18 Feb 2013
India this week

India this week

Here's what made news in India in the past seven days.

17 Feb 2013
Young Chavez

Young Chavez

A look at the early life, from childhood to adult, of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

16 Feb 2013
The marshes of Iraq

The marshes of Iraq

A look at the lives of Iraqis living in the wetlands of Iraq's ancient marshes.

16 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast