Know your presidents
George Washington, who served from 1789-1797. REUTERS/Library of Congress
John Adams, who served from 1797-1801. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Thomas Jefferson, who served from 1801-1809. REUTERS/Library of Congress
James Madison, who served from 1809-1817. REUTERS/Library of Congress
James Monroe, who served from 1817-1825. REUTERS/Library of Congress
John Quincy Adams, who served from 1825-1829. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Andrew Jackson, who served from 1829-1837. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Martin Van Buren, who served from 1837-1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress
William Henry Harrison, who served in 1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress
John Tyler, who served from 1841-1845. REUTERS/Library of Congress
James K. Polk, who served from 1845-1849. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Zachary Taylor, who served from 1849-1850. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Millard Fillmore, who served from 1850-1853. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Franklin Pierce, who served from 1853-1857. REUTERS/Library of Congress
James Buchanan, who served from 1857-1861. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Abraham Lincoln, who served from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Andrew Johnson, who served from 1865-1869. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Ulysses S. Grant, who served from 1869-1877. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout
Rutherford B. Hayes, who served from 1877-1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress
James A. Garfield, who served in 1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Chester A. Arthur, who served from 1881-1885. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Benjamin Harrison, who served from 1889-1893. REUTERS/Library of Congress
William McKinley, who served from 1897-1901. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Theodore Roosevelt, who served from 1901-1909. REUTERS/Library of Congress
William Howard Taft, who served from 1909-1913. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Woodrow Wilson, who served from 1913-1921. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Warren G. Harding, who served from 1921-1923. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Calvin Coolidge, who served from 1923-1929. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Herbert Hoover, who served from 1929-1933. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served from 1933-1945. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Harry S. Truman, who served from 1945-1953. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served from 1953-1961. REUTERS/Library of Congress
John F. Kennedy, who served from 1961-1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Lyndon B. Johnson, who served from 1963-1969. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Richard M. Nixon, who served from 1969-1974. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Gerald R. Ford, who served from 1974-1977. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977-1981. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Ronald Reagan, who served from 1981- 1989. REUTERS/Files
George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989 - 1993. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Bill Clinton, who served from 1993 - 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing
George W. Bush, who served from 2001 - 2009. REUTERS/Files
Barack Obama, who served from 2009 - present. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
