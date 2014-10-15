Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 5:01am IST

Kobani under siege

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 14
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 14
An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 14
Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 14
Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 14
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 14
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 14
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 14
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014....more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 14
Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 14
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 14
A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 14
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas

Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Windows on Ebola

Windows on Ebola

Next Slideshows

Windows on Ebola

Windows on Ebola

Isolated patients and staff seen through the hospital windows in Spain where a nurse is being treated with Ebola.

16 Oct 2014
The river Jordan

The river Jordan

Christian pilgrims flock to the river where Jesus was believed to be baptized.

16 Oct 2014
24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014

24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Oct 2014
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt

Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt

A soccer match between Serbia and Albania breaks out into a brawl after a drone flew a politically sensitive flag over the pitch.

15 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures