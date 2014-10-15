Kobani under siege
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014....more
Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
Windows on Ebola
Isolated patients and staff seen through the hospital windows in Spain where a nurse is being treated with Ebola.
The river Jordan
Christian pilgrims flock to the river where Jesus was believed to be baptized.
24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt
A soccer match between Serbia and Albania breaks out into a brawl after a drone flew a politically sensitive flag over the pitch.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.