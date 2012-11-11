Kolkata Film Festival
Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty (L), Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) and Shah Rukh Khan (R) pose with Chief Minister of of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium...more
Mamata Banerjee (C) speaks with Amitabh Bachchan (L) as Shah Rukh Khan watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shah Rukh Khan (L) speaks with actresses Katrina Kaif (C) and Anushka Sharma during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Amitabh Bachchan speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shah Rukh Khan (R) speaks with Mamata Banerjee (C) as Amitabh Bachchan watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shah Rukh Khan (L) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Katrina Kaif (C) speaks with Shah Rukh Khan (L) as actress Anushka Sharma watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mamata Banerjee (L) speaks with Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mamata Banerjee (R) speaks with Amitabh Bachchan (C) and Mithun Chakraborty during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
