Pictures | Fri Dec 9, 2011 | 5:20pm IST

Kolkata Fire

Firefighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters and rescuers evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters and rescuers evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters and rescuers evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters and rescuers evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hospital staff watch the rescue operations after their hospital caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hospital staff watch the rescue operations after their hospital caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man cries after his relative died in a hospital fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man cries after his relative died in a hospital fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Fire fighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Fire fighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Fire fighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Fire fighters evacuate a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rescuers carry a patient on a stretcher out of a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rescuers carry a patient on a stretcher out of a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rescuers carry a patient on a stretcher out of a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rescuers carry a patient on a stretcher out of a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man weeps as he watches patients being evacuated from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man weeps as he watches patients being evacuated from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

