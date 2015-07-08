Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 7:16pm IST

Koran on the battlefield

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 10
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 10
A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013
A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 10
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
4 / 10
Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
5 / 10
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy

A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy
Close
6 / 10
Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
Close
7 / 10
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 10
A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background....more

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Close
9 / 10
Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Flashback: The war in Gaza

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas last year.

08 Jul 2015
Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

The streets of Greece following the no vote.

08 Jul 2015
Massive wildfires in Canada

Massive wildfires in Canada

Over 100 wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced the evacuation of 13,0000 residents.

08 Jul 2015
The art of cricket bat making

The art of cricket bat making

Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.

08 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast