Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 14, 2012 | 1:24pm IST

Kudankulam plant protests

<p>Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 18
<p>Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 18
<p>Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 18
<p>Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012.. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012.. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012.. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 18
<p>Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 18
<p>Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 18
<p>A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 18
<p>Police officers patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police officers patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Police officers patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 18
<p>Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 18
<p>Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 18
<p>Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 18
<p>Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 18
<p>A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 18
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 18
<p>Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 18
<p>Demonstrators gather near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Demonstrators gather near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

Demonstrators gather near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 18
<p>Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012.REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012.REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012.REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 18
<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 14, 2012

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
High Octane racing

High Octane racing

Next Slideshows

High Octane racing

High Octane racing

Built in 1970, the Agassiz Speedway is a quarter mile oval track nestled into the side of Agassiz Mountain about 90 minutes drive east of Vancouver.

13 Sep 2012
Anti-nuclear India

Anti-nuclear India

Demonstrators clash with police in protest against India's largest nuclear power project.

13 Sep 2012
Militants storm U.S. consulate

Militants storm U.S. consulate

Gunmen attacked and burned the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, with militants denouncing a U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad. The U.S. ambassador to...

13 Sep 2012
Apple Launches iPhone 5

Apple Launches iPhone 5

Apple Inc took the wraps off its fastest, thinnest iPhone packing a much larger screen and 4G capability on the fifth version of the smartphone.

13 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast