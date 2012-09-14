Kudankulam plant protests
Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012.. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators gather near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012.REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
