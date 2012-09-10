Kudankulam Protest

Edition:
<p>Demonstrators gather near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 9, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near the country's largest nuclear power project, due to fire up within weeks despite months of opposition. Some 4,000 activists, mainly women and children from fishing villages, had camped on the beach about a mile from the Kudankulam power station to complain about the threat of radiation from the plant near the southern tip of India. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam inTamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police detain a demonstrator near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

