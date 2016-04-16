Edition:
Kumari puja in Kolkata

The mother of young girls dressed as Kumari applies lip gloss on her daughter before the start of the rituals to commemorate Navratri festival at Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A Hindu girl dressed as a Kumari sits as she is worshipped during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
