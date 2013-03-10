Kumbh Mela
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A sadhu takes pictures with his tablet on the banks of the river Ganges before taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Naga Sadhu balances himself on a bamboo pole on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Naga Sadhus raise their arms while shouting religious hymns on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu rides a horse before he takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in...more
A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pilgrims wrap their belongings in a blanket as they move locations during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man receives help from Sadhus in tying his hair on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees cross pontoon bridges spanning the river Ganges during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen mounted on their horses patrol during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen run to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holymen run to take a holy dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy brandishes a sword as he attends the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men attend the first "Shahi Snan" at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, performs morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks on the banks of the river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee holds a prayer bead on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees take part in the morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees walk on the banks of the river Ganges amidst the fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees stand on the banks of river Ganges after taking a holy dip ahead of the Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu priest holds an oil lamp as he performs evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu priest carries a bowl of offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu priests carry plates filled with offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees apply oil on their bodies after taking a holy dip in river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees gather to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Artists dressed as Hindu deities take part in a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu woman prays as she takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man rows his boat in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees chat after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees pray as they take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy unbuttons his shirt to take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A barber shaves the head of a Hindu devotee on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, walk on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees wash themselves on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, drinks tea along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee cleans his mouth on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man ferries a Hindu devotee in his boat over the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, stand on a roadside to watch a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A member of a band dances in front of a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A devotee gives money to an elephant during a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers spread dry grass on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks as he takes part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen walk past Hindu devotees taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees get dressed after taking dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man helps his wife to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns as they take the holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern...more
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns as they take the holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. During the festival, Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the river Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in a temporary city covering an area larger than Athens, spread over a wide sandy river bank in Allahabad at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet a third mythical river. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A Sadhu prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu man stands amidst the debris after a fire broke out at Saket Dham in Triveni area during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
