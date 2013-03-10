Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns as they take the holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. During the festival, Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the river Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in a temporary city covering an area larger than Athens, spread over a wide sandy river bank in Allahabad at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet a third mythical river. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)