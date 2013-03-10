Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 10, 2013 | 4:20pm IST

Kumbh Mela

<p>Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
1 / 97
<p>A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
2 / 97
<p>Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
3 / 97
<p>A sadhu takes pictures with his tablet on the banks of the river Ganges before taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A sadhu takes pictures with his tablet on the banks of the river Ganges before taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A sadhu takes pictures with his tablet on the banks of the river Ganges before taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
4 / 97
<p>A Naga Sadhu balances himself on a bamboo pole on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Naga Sadhu balances himself on a bamboo pole on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Naga Sadhu balances himself on a bamboo pole on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus raise their arms while shouting religious hymns on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Naga Sadhus raise their arms while shouting religious hymns on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus raise their arms while shouting religious hymns on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 97
<p>Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Hindu devotee takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 97
<p>Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 97
<p>A Sadhu rides a horse before he takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Sadhu rides a horse before he takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu rides a horse before he takes a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 97
<p>A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in...more

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
12 / 97
<p>A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 97
<p>Pilgrims wrap their belongings in a blanket as they move locations during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Pilgrims wrap their belongings in a blanket as they move locations during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Pilgrims wrap their belongings in a blanket as they move locations during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 97
<p>People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 97
<p>A sadhu rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A sadhu rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 97
<p>People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

People gather to watch as sadhus take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 97
<p>Sadhus line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sadhus line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 97
<p>Sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
20 / 97
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 97
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man receives help from Sadhus in tying his hair on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man receives help from Sadhus in tying his hair on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man receives help from Sadhus in tying his hair on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
22 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
23 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
24 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
25 / 97
<p>A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
26 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees cross pontoon bridges spanning the river Ganges during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees cross pontoon bridges spanning the river Ganges during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees cross pontoon bridges spanning the river Ganges during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
27 / 97
<p>Policemen mounted on their horses patrol during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Policemen mounted on their horses patrol during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Policemen mounted on their horses patrol during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
28 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen run to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen run to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen run to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
29 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
30 / 97
<p>Naga sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Naga sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga sadhus or Hindu holymen attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
31 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu holymen run to take a holy dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holymen run to take a holy dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holymen run to take a holy dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
32 / 97
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy brandishes a sword as he attends the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy brandishes a sword as he attends the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy brandishes a sword as he attends the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
33 / 97
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
34 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees pray as they attend the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
35 / 97
<p>Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
36 / 97
<p>Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
37 / 97
<p>Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
38 / 97
<p>Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
39 / 97
<p>Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men attend the first "Shahi Snan" at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men attend the first "Shahi Snan" at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men attend the first "Shahi Snan" at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
40 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
41 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
42 / 97
<p>A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, performs morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, performs morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, performs morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
43 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
44 / 97
<p>A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks on the banks of the river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks on the banks of the river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks on the banks of the river Ganges amid fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
45 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee holds a prayer bead on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee holds a prayer bead on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee holds a prayer bead on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
46 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees take part in the morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees take part in the morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees take part in the morning prayers on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
47 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees walk on the banks of the river Ganges amidst the fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees walk on the banks of the river Ganges amidst the fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees walk on the banks of the river Ganges amidst the fog ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
48 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees stand on the banks of river Ganges after taking a holy dip ahead of the Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees stand on the banks of river Ganges after taking a holy dip ahead of the Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees stand on the banks of river Ganges after taking a holy dip ahead of the Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
49 / 97
<p>A Hindu priest holds an oil lamp as he performs evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu priest holds an oil lamp as he performs evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu priest holds an oil lamp as he performs evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
50 / 97
<p>A Hindu priest carries a bowl of offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu priest carries a bowl of offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu priest carries a bowl of offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
51 / 97
<p>A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
52 / 97
<p>Hindu priests carry plates filled with offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu priests carry plates filled with offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu priests carry plates filled with offerings to distribute among devotees after evening prayers near the banks of river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
53 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees apply oil on their bodies after taking a holy dip in river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees apply oil on their bodies after taking a holy dip in river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees apply oil on their bodies after taking a holy dip in river Ganges ahead of "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
54 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees gather to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees gather to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees gather to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
55 / 97
<p>A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
56 / 97
<p>Artists dressed as Hindu deities take part in a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Artists dressed as Hindu deities take part in a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Artists dressed as Hindu deities take part in a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
57 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
58 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
59 / 97
<p>A Hindu woman prays as she takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu woman prays as she takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu woman prays as she takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
60 / 97
<p>A man rows his boat in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man rows his boat in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A man rows his boat in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
61 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees chat after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees chat after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees chat after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
62 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees pray as they take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees pray as they take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees pray as they take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
63 / 97
<p>A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
64 / 97
<p>A boy unbuttons his shirt to take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A boy unbuttons his shirt to take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A boy unbuttons his shirt to take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
65 / 97
<p>A barber shaves the head of a Hindu devotee on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A barber shaves the head of a Hindu devotee on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A barber shaves the head of a Hindu devotee on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
66 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
67 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
68 / 97
<p>Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, walk on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, walk on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, walk on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
69 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees wash themselves on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees wash themselves on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees wash themselves on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
70 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
71 / 97
<p>A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, drinks tea along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, drinks tea along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, drinks tea along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
72 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee cleans his mouth on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee cleans his mouth on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee cleans his mouth on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
73 / 97
<p>Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
74 / 97
<p>A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
75 / 97
<p>A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
76 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
77 / 97
<p>A man ferries a Hindu devotee in his boat over the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man ferries a Hindu devotee in his boat over the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A man ferries a Hindu devotee in his boat over the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
78 / 97
<p>Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, stand on a roadside to watch a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, stand on a roadside to watch a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, stand on a roadside to watch a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
79 / 97
<p>A member of a band dances in front of a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A member of a band dances in front of a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A member of a band dances in front of a religious procession near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
80 / 97
<p>Indian policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Indian policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Indian policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
81 / 97
<p>A devotee gives money to an elephant during a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A devotee gives money to an elephant during a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A devotee gives money to an elephant during a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
82 / 97
<p>Workers spread dry grass on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Workers spread dry grass on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Workers spread dry grass on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
83 / 97
<p>A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks as he takes part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks as he takes part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, walks as he takes part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
84 / 97
<p>Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
85 / 97
<p>A Hindu devotee gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu devotee gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Hindu devotee gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
86 / 97
<p>Policemen walk past Hindu devotees taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Policemen walk past Hindu devotees taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Policemen walk past Hindu devotees taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
87 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees get dressed after taking dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees get dressed after taking dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees get dressed after taking dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
88 / 97
<p>A man helps his wife to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A man helps his wife to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A man helps his wife to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
89 / 97
<p>Hindu devotees take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Hindu devotees take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
90 / 97
<p>Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
91 / 97
<p>Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu who claims to stand at 18-inch, speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
92 / 97
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns as they take the holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. During the festival, Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the river Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in a temporary city covering an area larger than Athens, spread over a wide sandy river bank in Allahabad at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet a third mythical river. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns as they take the holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern...more

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns as they take the holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. During the festival, Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the river Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in a temporary city covering an area larger than Athens, spread over a wide sandy river bank in Allahabad at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet a third mythical river. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
93 / 97
<p>A Sadhu prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Sadhu prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
94 / 97
<p>A Sadhu man stands amidst the debris after a fire broke out at Saket Dham in Triveni area during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Sadhu man stands amidst the debris after a fire broke out at Saket Dham in Triveni area during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Sadhu man stands amidst the debris after a fire broke out at Saket Dham in Triveni area during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
95 / 97
<p>Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
96 / 97
<p>A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
97 / 97
View Again
View Next
Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Red carpet at the Oscars

Red carpet at the Oscars

The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.

26 Feb 2013
Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

A look at Oscar winners and other celebrities as they attend parties after the Academy Awards.

25 Feb 2013
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.

25 Feb 2013
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

26 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast