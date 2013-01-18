Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2013 | 6:25pm IST

Kumbh Mela pilgrims

<p>A Hindu devotee gestures after bathing in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee poses near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man poses after taking a dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Rampuri, a Sadhu or Hindu holy man from the United States, sits inside a tent beside the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man sits inside a tent near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee poses near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man poses after taking a dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An unidentified foreign Sadhu or Hindu holy man sits inside a tent near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man sits inside a tent near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee poses after taking a dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man receives help tying his hair near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

