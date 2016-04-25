Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. Clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces in northern Iraq have killed at least 10 fighters and cut a strategic road between Baghdad...more
A Kurdish gunman kicks a door as he searches for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An elderly Kurdish gunman takes down a Shi'ite militia flag during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman stands in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman points his weapon at a picture of Shi'ite Imam Ali during clashes between Shi'ite militiamen and Kurdish gunmen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman runs across a street in Tuz Khurmato during clashes between Shi'ite militia and Kurdish gunmen, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen rest during clashes with a Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen look at a Shi'ite militiaman positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen search for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman walks in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen look at the burning car of a Shi'ite militiaman in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman climbs a house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen hold their rifles in front of the burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman uses a hammer to open a hole in a wall near Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen run on a street during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish men walk near a burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman runs for cover during clashes with Shi'ite militiamen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
