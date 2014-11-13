Edition:
Kurdish refugees: Then and now

date 2014-11-13

Kurdish refugees: Then and now

Iraqi Kurdish refugees wait with children in the Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. Photographer Srdjan Zivulovic documented refugees in Cukurca in 1991 who had escaped a military operation by Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq aimed at "Arabizing" Kurdish areas in the north. Images shot in recent months show familiar scenes as crowds of people flee Islamic State militants in Syria. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A medic examines a Kurdish Syrian refugee child inside a temporary medical facility for children on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish women carry their children in the Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish refugees wait in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey April 7, 1991. Most Kurds are Sunni Muslims, but tend to feel more loyalty to their Kurdishness, rather than their religion. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Men throw bread from a truck to Iraqi Kurdish refugees in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 9, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees sit in a truck after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish refugees collect firewood in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 7, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish refugees sit in front of a tent in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani sit near a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish refugees carry their belongings in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 7, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A young Iraqi Kurdish refugee holds loaves of bread in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
An Iraqi Kurdish woman sits with her child in the medical treatment tent in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees are seen with children inside a temporary medical facility for children on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish men carry an injured man in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 7, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish refugees wait for medical treatment in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Elderly Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
An Iraqi Kurdish refugee lies in a medical tent in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Kurdish refugee man reacts as smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish men bury the dead in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Turkish Kurds carry a coffin during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
An Iraqi Kurdish refugee buries her child with her bare hands in Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Women mourn near graves of Kurdish fighters who died in Kobani, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish refugees carry their belongings in the Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
