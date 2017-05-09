Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in...more
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures at a convoy of U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Relatives and fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gather near the coffins of fellow fighters, who were killed during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during their funeral in the...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter drives a vehicle with a sticker of of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan on the windshield in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. A statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, is seen in the background. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near graves of fellow fighters during a visit to a YPG graveyard in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkish authorities, on the Syria-Turkish border in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries her weapon as she crosses a street towards her position in the southeast of Qamishli city, Syria, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry the coffin of a fellow fighter, who was killed with others during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during her funeral in the Syrian Kurdish...more
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka,...more
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up truck in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A helicopter carrying U.S. military officials arrive at the headquarters of the Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) that was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
