Kurds celebrate Kobani victory
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
People dance as they gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. The scarf reads: "Kurdistan is my beloved. My goal is...more
A Kurdish boy with "Kobani" written on his forehead takes part in a celebration in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Delil Souleiman
A Kurdish boy waves a Kurdish flag during celebrations after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People dance as they gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish civilians offer sweets in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Kurdish civilians carry YPG flags as they walk along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Delil Souleiman
Kurdish women hang a picture of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), during a celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo...more
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Kurdish civilians perform a traditional dance as they celebrate, after reports of Kurdish forces taking control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Kurdish civilians perform a traditional dance as they celebrate, after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators celebrate in central Istanbul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People dance as they celebrate in Kurdish-dominated Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators march as they celebrate in central Istanbul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Obama and the King
President Obama meets with new Saudi King Salman.
CSI: Pakistan
One of America's top forensic scientists is applying his skills in Pakistan, a nation beset by crime and militancy.
Obama in India
Images from President Obama's trip to India.
Republic Day 2015
India observed its 66th annual Republic Day on Jan 26, 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.