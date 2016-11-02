Kurds on the frontline
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters help Iraqi women and children climb over a berm as they were escaping the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa at the frontline, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter with Milan anti-tank weapon guards against possible Islamic State suicide bomb attacks during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga military vehicles are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter is seen bloodied following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters drive a vehicle at the front line during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
The wreckage of a Kurdish Peshmerga fighters' vehicle, which was destroyed by a by a road side bomb explosion, is seen near a shell during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Kurdish peshmerga fighters observe the battle between the Iraqi army and Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters question a man who escaped from Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a bed frame as he observes a battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters drive at the front line during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter uses a pair of binoculars in front of Islamic State militants' positions outside the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up a position as they clear Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, as part of their offensive to drive Islamic State from Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier who is stationed between two front lines gestures as a smoke rises near Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter shoots during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in the town of Naweran, near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militants' position outside the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
All Souls Day in India
People in India pray in front of the grave of their relatives on All Souls Day.
Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's president hosts his weekly broadcast show "In Contact with Maduro".
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
A month has passed since Hurricane Matthew struck the island nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.