Kurds on the frontline

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters help Iraqi women and children climb over a berm as they were escaping the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa at the frontline, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter with Milan anti-tank weapon guards against possible Islamic State suicide bomb attacks during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga military vehicles are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter is seen bloodied following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters drive a vehicle at the front line during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The wreckage of a Kurdish Peshmerga fighters' vehicle, which was destroyed by a by a road side bomb explosion, is seen near a shell during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Kurdish peshmerga fighters observe the battle between the Iraqi army and Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters question a man who escaped from Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a bed frame as he observes a battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters drive at the front line during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter uses a pair of binoculars in front of Islamic State militants' positions outside the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up a position as they clear Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, as part of their offensive to drive Islamic State from Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier who is stationed between two front lines gestures as a smoke rises near Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter shoots during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in the town of Naweran, near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militants' position outside the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
