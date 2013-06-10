Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 10, 2013 | 3:00pm IST

L K Advani: a profile

<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani gestures as he arrives to cast his vote during an election for the ceremonial post of president in New Delhi July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani gestures as he arrives to cast his vote during an election for the ceremonial post of president in New Delhi July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani gestures as he arrives to cast his vote during an election for the ceremonial post of president in New Delhi July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
1 / 18
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani lights an oil lamp in front of an image depicting Mother India as Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) watches on the first day of his fast at a convention centre in Ahmedabad September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani lights an oil lamp in front of an image depicting Mother India as Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) watches on the first day of his fast at a convention centre in Ahmedabad September...more

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani lights an oil lamp in front of an image depicting Mother India as Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) watches on the first day of his fast at a convention centre in Ahmedabad September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
2 / 18
<p>Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), speaks to the media after meeting with President Pratibha Patil (not pictured) in New Delhi June 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), speaks to the media after meeting with President Pratibha Patil (not pictured) in New Delhi June 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), speaks to the media after meeting with President Pratibha Patil (not pictured) in New Delhi June 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
3 / 18
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a book release function in Chandigarh August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a book release function in Chandigarh August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a book release function in Chandigarh August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
4 / 18
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani attends a party meeting in Ahmedabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani attends a party meeting in Ahmedabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani attends a party meeting in Ahmedabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
5 / 18
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani as Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C) watches during the oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani as Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C) watches during the oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 22, 2009....more

Monday, June 10, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani as Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C) watches during the oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
6 / 18
<p>Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani is garlanded by party workers during an election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani is garlanded by party workers during an election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani is garlanded by party workers during an election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
7 / 18
<p>Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during his election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during his election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during his election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
8 / 18
<p>Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
9 / 18
<p>Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a news conference in Mumbai April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a news conference in Mumbai April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a news conference in Mumbai April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
10 / 18
<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a picture of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally in Balasinor, about 90 km (56 miles) east of Ahmedabad, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a picture of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally in Balasinor, about 90 km (56 miles) east of Ahmedabad, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a picture of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally in Balasinor, about 90 km (56 miles) east of Ahmedabad, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
11 / 18
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani addresses an election campaign rally in Ahmedabad April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani addresses an election campaign rally in Ahmedabad April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani addresses an election campaign rally in Ahmedabad April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
12 / 18
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani (R) and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi wave to their party supporters before Advani filed his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of Ahmedabad, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani (R) and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi wave to their party supporters before Advani filed his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of Ahmedabad, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit...more

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani (R) and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi wave to their party supporters before Advani filed his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of Ahmedabad, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
13 / 18
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani waves to his supporters before filing his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani waves to his supporters before filing his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani waves to his supporters before filing his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
14 / 18
<p>Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), walks back after a public meeting in Guwahati September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), walks back after a public meeting in Guwahati September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), walks back after a public meeting in Guwahati September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Close
15 / 18
<p>India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L. K. Advani gestures during a public meeting in Bhopal September 22, 2007. The BJP meets this weekend to resolve a leadership vacuum dogging them for years, and prepare for possible early elections against a ruling coalition hit by political infighting. REUTERS/Raj Patidar (INDIA)</p>

India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L. K. Advani gestures during a public meeting in Bhopal September 22, 2007. The BJP meets this weekend to resolve a leadership vacuum dogging them for years, and prepare for possible early...more

Monday, June 10, 2013

India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L. K. Advani gestures during a public meeting in Bhopal September 22, 2007. The BJP meets this weekend to resolve a leadership vacuum dogging them for years, and prepare for possible early elections against a ruling coalition hit by political infighting. REUTERS/Raj Patidar (INDIA)

Close
16 / 18
<p>Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L), L. K. Advani (C) and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajnath Singh wave during a protest organised by the party against fuel price hikes in New Delhi June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L), L. K. Advani (C) and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajnath Singh wave during a protest organised by the party against fuel price hikes in New Delhi June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Monday, June 10, 2013

Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L), L. K. Advani (C) and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajnath Singh wave during a protest organised by the party against fuel price hikes in New Delhi June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
17 / 18
<p>Lal Krishna Advani (C) and his wife, Kamala Advani (R), wave to their supporters as his daughter Pratiba looks on during an election campaign in Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Lal Krishna Advani (C) and his wife, Kamala Advani (R), wave to their supporters as his daughter Pratiba looks on during an election campaign in Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Monday, June 10, 2013

Lal Krishna Advani (C) and his wife, Kamala Advani (R), wave to their supporters as his daughter Pratiba looks on during an election campaign in Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

08 Jun 2013
Downtime between Turkish protests

Downtime between Turkish protests

In between protests, anti-Erdogan demonstrators settle down in places like Taksim Square for a possibly longer occupation.

08 Jun 2013
Inside Wal-Mart

Inside Wal-Mart

Behind the scenes at the annual shareholders meeting.

08 Jun 2013
Yemen's gun culture

Yemen's gun culture

Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols.

07 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Daytime nappers

Daytime nappers

People taking naps at odd places during the day.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures