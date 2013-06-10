L K Advani: a profile
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani gestures as he arrives to cast his vote during an election for the ceremonial post of president in New Delhi July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani lights an oil lamp in front of an image depicting Mother India as Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) watches on the first day of his fast at a convention centre in Ahmedabad September...more
Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), speaks to the media after meeting with President Pratibha Patil (not pictured) in New Delhi June 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a book release function in Chandigarh August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani attends a party meeting in Ahmedabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani as Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C) watches during the oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 22, 2009....more
Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani is garlanded by party workers during an election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during his election campaign rally in Uluberia, about 40 km ( 26 miles) west of Kolkata, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani speaks during a news conference in Mumbai April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a picture of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally in Balasinor, about 90 km (56 miles) east of Ahmedabad, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani addresses an election campaign rally in Ahmedabad April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani (R) and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi wave to their party supporters before Advani filed his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of Ahmedabad, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit...more
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani waves to his supporters before filing his nomination in Gandhinagar, 35 km (22 miles) north of April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Lal Krishna Advani (C), senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), walks back after a public meeting in Guwahati September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L. K. Advani gestures during a public meeting in Bhopal September 22, 2007. The BJP meets this weekend to resolve a leadership vacuum dogging them for years, and prepare for possible early...more
Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L), L. K. Advani (C) and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajnath Singh wave during a protest organised by the party against fuel price hikes in New Delhi June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Lal Krishna Advani (C) and his wife, Kamala Advani (R), wave to their supporters as his daughter Pratiba looks on during an election campaign in Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
