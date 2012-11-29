Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 29, 2012 | 11:05pm IST

LA Auto Show

<p>The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
1 / 20
<p>A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 20
<p>Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
<p>The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 20
<p>The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
6 / 20
<p>The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
<p>The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 20
<p>A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
<p>Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
11 / 20
<p>The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
<p>The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
13 / 20
<p>Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
14 / 20
<p>The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
15 / 20
<p>Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
16 / 20
<p>The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
17 / 20
<p>Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
<p>The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 29, 2012

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Egyptian riot officers attacked

Egyptian riot officers attacked

Next Slideshows

Egyptian riot officers attacked

Egyptian riot officers attacked

Two riot police separated from their group are mobbed in Cairo.

29 Nov 2012
Cleaning up Sandy

Cleaning up Sandy

Picking up the pieces after Sandy.

29 Nov 2012
A donkey's burden

A donkey's burden

The heavy payloads carried by some donkeys.

29 Nov 2012
Hungary's Jewish community

Hungary's Jewish community

Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews.

29 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast