LA Auto Show
The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Egyptian riot officers attacked
Two riot police separated from their group are mobbed in Cairo.
Cleaning up Sandy
Picking up the pieces after Sandy.
A donkey's burden
The heavy payloads carried by some donkeys.
Hungary's Jewish community
Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.