Pictures | Sun May 25, 2014

La Decima for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

