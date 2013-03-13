Ladies Day
Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Victoria Ilina poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Women pose in their hats on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer smiles during Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Margaret Connolly poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Helen Neary poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer's shoes are seen on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer is seen through a window as she drinks champagne on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
