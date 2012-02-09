Ladies in red
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso
Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
