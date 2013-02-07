Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 9:11pm IST

Ladies in red

<p>American journalist Savannah Guthrie presents a creation at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

American journalist Savannah Guthrie presents a creation at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

American journalist Savannah Guthrie presents a creation at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 35
<p>Celebrities present creations at end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Celebrities present creations at end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Celebrities present creations at end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 35
<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 35
<p>Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 35
<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 35
<p>US Olympian Gabby Douglas presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

US Olympian Gabby Douglas presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

US Olympian Gabby Douglas presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 35
<p>TV personality Soledad O'Brien presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Soledad O'Brien presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Soledad O'Brien presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 35
<p>TV personality Jillian Michaels presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Jillian Michaels presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Jillian Michaels presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 35
<p>Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 35
<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Roselyn Sanchez arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 35
<p>Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas of the U.S. has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas of the U.S. has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas of the U.S. has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 35
<p>Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 35
<p>(From L) Kendall Jenner, Toni Braxton, Kelly Osbourne, Brenda Strong and Torah Bright present creations at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

(From L) Kendall Jenner, Toni Braxton, Kelly Osbourne, Brenda Strong and Torah Bright present creations at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

(From L) Kendall Jenner, Toni Braxton, Kelly Osbourne, Brenda Strong and Torah Bright present creations at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 35
<p>TV personality Kris Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kris Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kris Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 35
<p>Actress Minka Kelly presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Minka Kelly presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Minka Kelly presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 35
<p>TV personalities Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personalities Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personalities Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 35
<p>Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 35
<p>Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 35
<p>Singer Toni Braxton arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Toni Braxton arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Singer Toni Braxton arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 35
<p>Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 35
<p>TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 35
<p>TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
25 / 35
<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 35
<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
27 / 35
<p>( L to R) Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

( L to R) Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

( L to R) Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
28 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
29 / 35
<p>TV personality Jillian Michaels arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Jillian Michaels arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Jillian Michaels arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
30 / 35
<p>TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
31 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
32 / 35
<p>Singer Toni Braxton presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Toni Braxton presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Singer Toni Braxton presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
33 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
34 / 35
<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
amfAR New York Gala

amfAR New York Gala

Next Slideshows

amfAR New York Gala

amfAR New York Gala

Highlights from the gala that kicks off NY Fashion Week.

07 Feb 2013
Leather fashion

Leather fashion

After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.

07 Feb 2013
Beyonce at halftime

Beyonce at halftime

Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.

04 Feb 2013
Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."

31 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast