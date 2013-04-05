Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 6, 2013 | 1:00am IST

Ladies of Aintree

<p>A racegoer falls during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racegoer falls during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

A racegoer falls during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
1 / 20
<p>Racegoers react during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
2 / 20
<p>Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
3 / 20
<p>Racegoers react during the John Smith's Mildmay Novices steeple chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react during the John Smith's Mildmay Novices steeple chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react during the John Smith's Mildmay Novices steeple chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
4 / 20
<p>A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
5 / 20
<p>Racegoers attend the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers attend the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers attend the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 20
<p>Racegoers shoes are seen as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers shoes are seen as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers shoes are seen as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 20
<p>Racegoers react during the Rose Appeal Supports Alder Hey Top Novices hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react during the Rose Appeal Supports Alder Hey Top Novices hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react during the Rose Appeal Supports Alder Hey Top Novices hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
8 / 20
<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
9 / 20
<p>Racegoers pose as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers pose as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers pose as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
10 / 20
<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
11 / 20
<p>Racegoers react as they arrive for second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react as they arrive for second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react as they arrive for second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
12 / 20
<p>Competitors fall at Beechers Brook during the John Smith's Fox Hunters' steeple chase race at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors fall at Beechers Brook during the John Smith's Fox Hunters' steeple chase race at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Competitors fall at Beechers Brook during the John Smith's Fox Hunters' steeple chase race at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
13 / 20
<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
14 / 20
<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
16 / 20
<p>A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
17 / 20
<p>Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies is unseated at the 11th fence as winner Triolo D'Alene ridden by Barry Geraghty (front R) rides on in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies is unseated at the 11th fence as winner Triolo D'Alene ridden by Barry Geraghty (front R) rides on in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell...more

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies is unseated at the 11th fence as winner Triolo D'Alene ridden by Barry Geraghty (front R) rides on in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
19 / 20
<p>Racegoers are seen wearing socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers are seen wearing socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 06, 2013

Racegoers are seen wearing socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
First Lady and the younger generation

First Lady and the younger generation

Next Slideshows

First Lady and the younger generation

First Lady and the younger generation

Whether it's her "Let's Move" initiative, or lending a helping hand with gardening skills, Michelle Obama continues to spend time with the younger generation.

05 Apr 2013
Pistol-packing judge

Pistol-packing judge

With recent cases of courtroom shootings, some Filipino judges are arming to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants.

04 Apr 2013
Guess where I'm calling from?

Guess where I'm calling from?

40 years ago, the first ever mobile phone call was placed. A look at all the strange and unusual places where people can call from now.

03 Apr 2013
World of plastic surgery

World of plastic surgery

People are finding ways to change how they look through a variety of surgical implants and transplants.

03 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures