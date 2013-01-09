Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2013 | 2:15am IST

Ladies only on India's trains

<p>Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 10
<p>Female commuters travel inside the women's compartment of a suburban train while heading towards Mumbai, November 3, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Female commuters travel inside the women's compartment of a suburban train while heading towards Mumbai, November 3, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Female commuters travel inside the women's compartment of a suburban train while heading towards Mumbai, November 3, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 10
<p>A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 10
<p>A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 10
<p>Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 10
<p>A woman speaks on the phone as she stands near the open doorway of a Ladies' Special train while travelling in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman speaks on the phone as she stands near the open doorway of a Ladies' Special train while travelling in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A woman speaks on the phone as she stands near the open doorway of a Ladies' Special train while travelling in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 10
<p>Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 10
<p>Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 10
<p>A police officer is pictured inside the Ladies' Special train at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A police officer is pictured inside the Ladies' Special train at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A police officer is pictured inside the Ladies' Special train at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 10
<p>Vendors sell hair bands and food items inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vendors sell hair bands and food items inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Vendors sell hair bands and food items inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

Next Slideshows

New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

A ferry crashes into a Manhattan pier, injuring more than 50.

10 Jan 2013
Eastern Mediterranean storm

Eastern Mediterranean storm

The worst winter storm in two decades has hit the eastern Mediterranean, in which at least 17 people have died in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the...

10 Jan 2013
Political puppets

Political puppets

Puppets of political leaders and well-known personalities are featured on a satirical TV show in Israel, before its January 22 parliamentary elections.

09 Jan 2013
Ladies Only

Ladies Only

In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved only for women to make their travel easier and safer.

09 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast