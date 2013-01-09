Ladies only on India's trains
Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Female commuters travel inside the women's compartment of a suburban train while heading towards Mumbai, November 3, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to...more
A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman speaks on the phone as she stands near the open doorway of a Ladies' Special train while travelling in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A police officer is pictured inside the Ladies' Special train at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vendors sell hair bands and food items inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
