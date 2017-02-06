Edition:
Lady Gaga at halftime

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Lady Gaga jumps off the stage as she performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Robert Seale

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Robert Seale

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Robert Seale

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Performers hold lights as Lady Gaga (not pictured) sings during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Workers lift singer Lady Gaga out of a foam pit after she jumped in while performing during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs during halftime. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

