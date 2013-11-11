Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 11, 2013 | 10:15pm IST

Lady Gaga's flying dress

<p>Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 15
<p>A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 15
<p>Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Miley Cyrus steals the show at the MTV EMA awards.

11 Nov 2013
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Highlights from fashion shows around the world.

09 Nov 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Our collection of recent celebrity spottings.

09 Nov 2013
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

07 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures