Lady Gaga's flying dress
Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
MTV Europe Awards
Miley Cyrus steals the show at the MTV EMA awards.
Week in fashion
Highlights from fashion shows around the world.
Celebrity sightings
Our collection of recent celebrity spottings.
Country Music Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.