Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 24, 2011 | 9:20pm IST

Lady Gaga's workshop

<p>Singer Lady Gaga carries a pair of scissors during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>Singer Lady Gaga appears at a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>A customer poses for a picture inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>A customer shows an egg-shaped toy inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>Cookies molded after singer Lady Gaga sit inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>Customers browse through picture books inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>A customer browses a picture book inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>Customers leave Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

<p>People pass by the display of Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Thursday, November 24, 2011

