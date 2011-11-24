Lady Gaga's workshop
Singer Lady Gaga carries a pair of scissors during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of...more
Singer Lady Gaga carries a pair of scissors during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Lady Gaga appears at a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A customer poses for a picture inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A customer shows an egg-shaped toy inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Cookies molded after singer Lady Gaga sit inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Customers browse through picture books inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A customer browses a picture book inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Customers leave Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
People pass by the display of Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
