Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016

Lady Liberty

The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
The Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2012
Fireworks go off in New York Harbor to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2011
A U.S. Navy sailor stands with a U.S. Marine aboard the USS Iwo Jima as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
The Statue of Liberty in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2012
A portion of the right arm of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
People point at the Statue of Liberty as they ride the Staten Island Ferry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
The Statue of Liberty during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
