Lake Poopo dries up
Boats of fishermen are seen on the Poopo lakebed in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely. REUTERS/David Mercado
Fisherman Rene Valero, from the Urus ethnic group, is seen on his boat on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. Local families, having lost much of their sustenance, have been forced to migrate. REUTERS/David Mercado
The carcass of a bird is seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. With the water gone, millions of animals have died. REUTERS/David Mercado
Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A boat and fishing nets are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
The carcasses of birds are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man walks on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Marks of car tires are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A boat of a fisherman is seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A fish carcass trapped in the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Fisherman Valerio Huanca stands next to a boat on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
The carcass of a bird is seen on the dried Poopo lakebed December 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
