Lalu Prasad Yadav - a profile
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav milks a cow inside his residence before unveiling the 2009/10 railway budget at the Parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav milks a cow inside his residence before unveiling the 2009/10 railway budget at the Parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) accompanied by Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to visit the flood-affected areas in Patna July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) accompanied by Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to visit the flood-affected areas in Patna July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (R) and Bollywood actress Masumi Makhija (L) are seen during the filming of " Padmashri Lalu Prasad Yadav " in Patna September 25, 2004. REUTERS/Ravi S Sahani
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (R) and Bollywood actress Masumi Makhija (L) are seen during the filming of " Padmashri Lalu Prasad Yadav " in Patna September 25, 2004. REUTERS/Ravi S Sahani
Leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (National People's Party or RJD), Lalu Prasad Yadav, speaks during a news conference in Patna November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (National People's Party or RJD), Lalu Prasad Yadav, speaks during a news conference in Patna November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav gestures after casting his vote to elect a new president inside the parliament in New Delhi July 19, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav gestures after casting his vote to elect a new president inside the parliament in New Delhi July 19, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) speaks as Defence Minister A. K. Antony (3rd R), senior communist leaders D. Raja (R), A. B. Bardhan (2nd R) and Sitaram Yechury (4th R) listen to him after a committee meeting in New Delhi October 22, 2007....more
Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) speaks as Defence Minister A. K. Antony (3rd R), senior communist leaders D. Raja (R), A. B. Bardhan (2nd R) and Sitaram Yechury (4th R) listen to him after a committee meeting in New Delhi October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav holds the speech of railway budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 25, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav holds the speech of railway budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 25, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks before flagging off a new train "Garib Rath" for the poor in Jammu April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks before flagging off a new train "Garib Rath" for the poor in Jammu April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) addresses the media as senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury looks on after a meeting in New Delhi June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) addresses the media as senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury looks on after a meeting in New Delhi June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban), Sonia Gandhi (C), chief of India's ruling Congress Party and Lalu Prasad Yadav (R), Indi's Railways minister wave after flagging off Kashmir's first-ever train in Srinagar October 11, 2008....more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban), Sonia Gandhi (C), chief of India's ruling Congress Party and Lalu Prasad Yadav (R), Indi's Railways minister wave after flagging off Kashmir's first-ever train in Srinagar October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan (R) talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during an election campaign rally at Kishanganj in Bihar April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan (R) talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during an election campaign rally at Kishanganj in Bihar April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
(From L - R) India's Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh attend a meeting in Lucknow April 3, 2009....more
(From L - R) India's Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh attend a meeting in Lucknow April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) talks with Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan (L) as Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav listens during their joint election campaign rally in Safai, Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2009....more
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) talks with Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan (L) as Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav listens during their joint election campaign rally in Safai, Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks during a meeting with his party workers in Patna June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks during a meeting with his party workers in Patna June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (2nd R) and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (L) shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (2nd R) and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (L) shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) waves upon his arrival at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) waves upon his arrival at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Surrogacy in India
A U.N.-backed study in July 2012 estimated the surrogacy business at more than $400 million a year, with over 3,000 fertility clinics across India.
Hot Air Balloon Championships
Hot air balloons take off during the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil in...
Vanishing glaciers of Peru
Peru is home to 71% of the world’s tropical glaciers.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes during the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.