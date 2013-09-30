Edition:
Lalu Prasad Yadav - a profile

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav milks a cow inside his residence before unveiling the 2009/10 railway budget at the Parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) accompanied by Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to visit the flood-affected areas in Patna July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (R) and Bollywood actress Masumi Makhija (L) are seen during the filming of " Padmashri Lalu Prasad Yadav " in Patna September 25, 2004. REUTERS/Ravi S Sahani</p>

<p>Leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (National People's Party or RJD), Lalu Prasad Yadav, speaks during a news conference in Patna November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav gestures after casting his vote to elect a new president inside the parliament in New Delhi July 19, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) speaks as Defence Minister A. K. Antony (3rd R), senior communist leaders D. Raja (R), A. B. Bardhan (2nd R) and Sitaram Yechury (4th R) listen to him after a committee meeting in New Delhi October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav holds the speech of railway budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 25, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks before flagging off a new train "Garib Rath" for the poor in Jammu April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) addresses the media as senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury looks on after a meeting in New Delhi June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban), Sonia Gandhi (C), chief of India's ruling Congress Party and Lalu Prasad Yadav (R), Indi's Railways minister wave after flagging off Kashmir's first-ever train in Srinagar October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan (R) talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during an election campaign rally at Kishanganj in Bihar April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>(From L - R) India's Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh attend a meeting in Lucknow April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) talks with Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan (L) as Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav listens during their joint election campaign rally in Safai, Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks during a meeting with his party workers in Patna June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (2nd R) and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (L) shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) waves upon his arrival at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

